NBA | As expected from the giant-sized Frenchman, the number one pick in the NBA, also history in the top five

Utah booked a winger and two backs in the opening round.

Basketball The first player at the NBA’s annual booking event has been called out as expected Victor Wembanyama. The Frenchman was booked by the Texas club San Antonio Spurs.

In the last season, Wembanyama represented the Metropolitans 92 club, which is based in the Paris metropolitan area in Levallois-Perret.

The biggest promise then Lebron James (reserved in 2003) Wembanyama, popped, is 224 centimeters long. For his size, he is an amazingly skilled and versatile player.

Charlotte Hornets, who made it to the second reserve, chose the one who played at the University of Alabama last season by Brandon Miller. The second booking was perhaps the most speculated before the booking event, and as expected it became Miller’s and Scoot Henderson struggle.

Henderson was drafted in the third round by the Portland Trail Blazers. going this way. Henderson, who skipped college, played last season in the G League Ignite, the NBA’s developmental league.

Instead the fourth and fifth bookings were historic in the NBA. As the fourth player, the Houston Rockets booked Amen Thompson and the fifth-seeded Detroit Pistons Ausar Thompson’s, who are twins. This is the first time the Twins have been booked in the NBA in the top ten.

The Thompsons did not play college basketball, instead spending their senior year in a professional league for 16-20 year olds called Overtime Elite.

Lauri Markkanen the club Utah Jazz reserved the opportunity as the ninth player of the American winger by Taylor Hendricks. Hendricks, who is 203 centimeters tall, played for the University of Central Florida team last season.

In the opening round, Utah also booked a 193-centimeter fullback who played at Baylor University as the 16th player Keyonte George. Utah used its third-round pick in the opening round on the 198-centimeter tailback who played at Ohio State University to Brice Sensabaugh. He was booked by Utah as the 28th player.

In the opening round player trades were also seen. Indiana Pacers and Washington Wizards, who were the first to book in a row, exchanged the players they booked with each other. Booked seventh by Indiana Bilal Coulibaly moved to Washington and Jarace Walker, who was booked by Washington in the eighth place, traveled in the other direction. In addition, Indiana received two second-round draft picks for 2028.

The Dallas Mavericks and Oklahoma City Thunder also made a trade for their opening round picks, when Dallas booked Cason Wallace your trip to Oklahoma and the other direction moved Derek Lively II. In addition, Oklahoma got a Latvian player from Dallas By Davis Bertans.