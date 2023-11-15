Wednesday, November 15, 2023
NBA | An impressive performance from Lauri Markkase – the Utah Jazz took an important victory

November 15, 2023
Markkanen helped the Utah Jazz to their fourth win of the season.

The Utah Jazz Finnish star Lauri Markkanen scored 21 points and grabbed nine rebounds as the Jazz downed the Portland Trail Blazers 115-99 on Tuesday night.

Markkanen was his team’s second most efficient scorer. I bagged up to 30 pins for the hardest reading Jordan Clarkson.

Markkanen dazzled in the match with his wonderful performance. Jazz published a video on X of the situation, where the Finn runs from his own end to join a fast attack, receives a pass and impressively dunks the ball into the basket with one hand.

Utah have won four and lost seven of their 11 matches of the season. Markkanen is the statistical leader of his team in the early season in both points and rebounds. He has averaged 23.9 points and grabbed 8.6 rebounds per game.

