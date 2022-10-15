NBA Allstar



Dikembe Mutombo announces brain tumor diagnosis



Dikembe Mutombo. (Archive)

Cologne Eight-time all-star Dikembe Mutombo, one of the best defensive players in the history of the professional basketball league NBA, suffers from a brain tumor and has already started treatment. This was announced by the family of the 56-year-old on Saturday.







Mutombo is receiving the best possible support from a team of specialists in Atlanta and is very confident, the statement said.

Nicknamed “Mount Mutombo,” the 7-foot-10-foot center played in the NBA for 18 years, including for the Denver Nuggets, the New York Knicks, and for the last five years until his retirement in 2009 for the Houston Rockets.

