Monday night, Donovan Mitchellstar guard of the cleveland cavaliersshone like never before in his career, and as few have done in the NBA, in the overtime victory over the Chicago Bulls.

Mitchell, who is in his first year with the Cavaliers, sixth year in the league, scored an incredible 71 points against the Bulls, going 22-of-34 from the field, 7-of-15 on 3-pointers, and 20-of-25 on free throws. .

Mitchell’s 71 points were more than the 70 they had between DeMar DeRozan (44) and Zach LaVine (26) for the Chicago Bulls in the same game, and that’s the most for a player so far this season, surpassing the 60 a few days ago for Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks.

For a player to score 70 points or more points again, we dare to say that it will take at least a few years, since it is not something that happens every season, let alone every day.

The last time a player scored 70 or more points was March 24, 2017, when Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns, hit precisely 70 in a loss to the Boston Celtics.

Donovan Mitchell’s 71 points are the most by a player in a game since Kobe Bryant scored 81 points for the Los Angeles Lakers in a win over the Toronto Raptors on January 22, 2006.

To put into perspective how difficult it is to score 70 or more points, you have to see that it had been 5 years since Booker had last done it, but before him, 11 years had passed since Kobe’s 81, and before the 81 of Kobe, 12 years had passed from the 71 of david robinson for the San Antonio Spurs, in a win over the Los Angeles Clippers.

Another piece of information that can give us an idea of ​​the feat that reaching 70 points is that not even a player scoring 60 points happens often, since last season there were only 2 games of 60 points, one by Karl Anthony-Towns of the Minnesota Timberwolves, and one of Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets, which by the way were on back-to-back nights.

Devin Booker was the last to have scored 70 points in 2017 for the Phoenix Suns. Photo: AFP

Donovan Mitchell became only the seventh player in history to score 70 or more points, joining Wilt Chamberlain, Kobe Bryant, David Thompson, David Robinson, Elgin Baylor, Devin Booker, and now Mitchell.

There has only been one player in history who has scored more than one 70-point game in a single season, and that was wilt chamberlainwho in addition to having scored 70 or more points on 6 occasions, 4 of them were in 1962.

Finally, Mitchell’s 71 points are the sixth most in NBA history for a player in a game, behind Wilt Chamberlain’s 100, Kobe’s 81, Chamberlain’s 78, David Thompson’s 73 , a figure that Chamberlain also achieved 2 times, and of the 72 of Chamberlain himself, and in sixth place Mitchell with his 71, a figure that was also achieved by David Robinson and Elgin Baylor.