The NBA already has its two teams for the All Star Game, which will be held on February 20 at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland. And for the fifth consecutive year, there will be no East vs. West classic. Again two captains, LeBron James and Kevin Durant, the most voted players in each Conference, have chosen their teammates on foot.

The forward of the Los Angeles Lakers, the only surviving captain of the last five revolutionary editions, finished in the votes of fans (50%), press (25%) and players (25%) as head of the West and the NBA with 9 .1 million votes. He was in charge of opening the draft.

In the substitutes the course was reversed and KD began. The Brooklyn Nets forward repeats for the third year in a row as the sheriff of the East (6.8 million votes), but as happened in the last two editions, he will not play, this time, due to the sprain in the medial collateral ligament of the left knee that he suffered on January 16 and that will have him out for between four and six weeks. A problem that did not prevent him from being in charge of his picks for the Ohio meet.

LeBron follows the course of last season and selected in his first pick Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Greek forward of the Milwaukee Bucks, who was captain in two editions (2019 and 2020), was NBA champion in 2021 and MVP of the Finals. Durant was not daunted: Joel Embiid was his choice. The Cameroonian center of the Philadelphia 76ers is a clear candidate for MVP. It was his second pick last year.

James completed his quintet with Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors), DeMar DeRozan (Chicago Bulls) and Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets).. Both Curry and Jokic were already part of the King’s starting five at Atlanta 2021. DeRozan is the main novelty: he replaces Luka Doncic. The Slovenian point guard, who will play his third All Star, was LeBron’s first choice on the bench.

Durant, for his part, chose Ja Morant (Memphis Grizzlies), Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics), Andrew Wiggins (Golden State Warriors) and Trae Young (Atlanta Hawks). Tatum is the only one who repeats (apart from Embiid) compared to last year… and he does it in the same way, as a starter due to the injury of his captain.

The curiosity was in the substitutes. Mainly, in one name: James Harden. The escort was transferred this Tuesday, February 10, to the Sixers from the Nets of a Kevin Durant who passed his former teammate in the Nets up to seven times. The beard It was LeBron’s last choice… and the entire All Star draft. As many as 13 bench men were selected before the 2018 MVP.

Team LeBron Headlines

LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers).

Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks).

Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors).

DeMar DeRozan (Chicago Bulls).

Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets).

Substitutes Team LeBron

Jimmy Butler (Miami Heat).

Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks).

Darius Garland (Cleveland Cavaliers).

James Harden (Philadelphia 76ers).

Donovan Mitchell (Utah Jazz).

Chris Paul (Phoenix Suns).

Fred VanVleet (Toronto Raptors).

Team Durant Headlines

Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers).

Ja Morant (Memphis Grizzlies).

Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics).

Andrew Wiggins (Golden State Warriors).

Trae Young (Atlanta Hawks).

Substitutes Team Durant

LaMelo Ball (Charlotte Hornets).

Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns).

Rudy Gobert (Utah Jazz).

Zach LaVine (Chicago Bulls).

Khris Middleton (Milwaukee Bucks).

Dejounte Murray (San Antonio Spurs).

Karl-Anthony Towns (Minnesota Timberwolves).

This was the 2022 All Star Game draft

Headlines

Team LeBron: Giannis Antetokounmpo

Team Durant: Joel Embiid

Team LeBron: Stephen Curry

Team Durant: Ja Morant

Team LeBron: DeMar DeRozan

Team Durant: Jayson Tatum

Team LeBron: Nikola Jokic

Team Durant: Trae Young

Team Durant: Andrew Wiggins

Substitutes

Team Durant: Devin Booker

Team LeBron: Luka Doncic

Team Durant: Karl-Anthony Towns

Team LeBron: Darius Garland

Team Durant: Zach LaVine

Team LeBron: Chris Paul

Team Durant: Dejounte Murray

Team LeBron: Jimmy Butler

Team Durant: Khris Middleton

Team LeBron: Donovan Mitchell

Team Durant: LaMelo Ball

Team LeBron: Fred VanVleet

Team Durant: Rudy Gobert

Team LeBron: James Harden

Format

The duel will also keep the revolutionary elam ending successfully tested in 2020 in Chicago. The match will not last the usual 48 minutes, but will proceed with the system that gave it spice and competitiveness: the first three quarters start 0-0 and the winner of each one gets a financial prize for a local NGO: Durant a Kent State and LeBron to the I Promise Scholars Program. Before the last set, the markers of the other three are added and a number of points is added to the highest figure (24, in tribute to Kobe Bryant). And it is played without a time limit until one of the teams reaches that number that gives victory.

The All Star will be held at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland for the third time in its history and it will return to the full weekend after only playing the All-Star Game in Atlanta 2021 due to the coronavirus, which narrowed the calendar to only 72 regular season games instead of the 82 classics.

Changes in the Rising Star

The Rising Star, the rookie game, changes completely. Go from a matchup of rookies and sophomores from the United States against those from the rest of the world to a Final Four format with 12 rookies, 12 sophomores and 4 more from the G-League. These 28 players will be divided into four teams (seven in each) and will play a semifinal to the best of 50 points and a final that will crown the first team that reaches 25. The dunk, triple and skill contests will be held. And, in addition, a fourth is introduced: the clutch challengein which players must score from five positions on the court related to historic moments and iconic NBA shots.