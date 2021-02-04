There was a vote even though there were no party guarantees. This Thursday, finally, NBA fans had a double good news. On the one hand, the league published the first results of the election for the All-Star Game; on the other hand, unofficially it was learned that the All-Star Game will finally be played (it was in doubt due to the pandemic, of course) on March 7 in Atlanta.

The journalist Shams Charania, one of the most popular and best sources regarding the information that comes from the bowels of the NBA, published that the league and the Players Association (NBPA, for its acronym in English) reached an agreement for the match to take shape.

It will be played in Atlanta and not in Indianapolis, where it was scheduled to take place. That city was compensated with the organization of the All-Star of 2024. The choice of the location of the state of Georgia does not seem random: the bases of the Turner chain are located there, which could develop all the logistics of transmission of the event without having to mobilize too much to your staff.

And it is not a minor fact, since the income from televising and sponsorship are two of the most important reasons that led the NBA to hold this game in a context in which a lot of money was already lost due to the pandemic.

In this context, the partial results of the voting were revealed, as usual to motivate fans to continue voting.

After his absence throughout the season due to a ruptured Achilles tendon, Kevin Durant returned with everything and the public recognizes him: he is the most voted player so far, with 2,302,705 votes.

Kevin Durant played again and breaks it in the Brooklyn Nets. AFP photo

Only two other players broke the two million mark: LeBron James (2,288,676) and Stephen Curry (2,113,178).

There are some curiosities, such as the presence as the tenth most voted among the perimeter of the Western Conference of Klay Thompson, a player who is in full recovery after having torn the Achilles tendon in his right leg at the end of last November.

Other surprises are the seventh place among the frontcourts (forwards, power forwards and pivots) of the West of Andrew Wiggins, a player from Golden State who, although he is showing an acceptable performance, seems far from the consideration of All-Star.

The same goes for Carmelo Anthony, who ranks 10th on the same list, despite not even starting at Portland and scoring just 12 points a night. In his case, it seems more a recognition of his career (he was a 10-time All-Star, once a top scorer in the NBA and a few days ago he got among the top 15 all-time scorers) than anything else.

In the East, in addition to Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks) and, between the perimeter, point guard Bradley Beal (Washington Wizards), current scorer of the season with 35 average points per game.

The partial result of the voting for the All Star Game of the NBA. Game of stars

Despite the campaign proposed in the networks by his compatriots, the Argentine Facundo Campazzo did not appear in this list that includes the 40 most voted players divided into conferences and positions.

It is worth remembering that not only the popular vote will define the 10 headlines, but it will be through a coefficient that will also include the choice of the players themselves and a panel of journalists.