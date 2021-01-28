Facundo Campazzo cares little or nothing about the next NBA All-Star Game. These days, his head goes through continuing to adapt, more than to the style of play and to the American league – he has already proven that he does not have major drawbacks in that sense – to the role that his coach in the Denver Nuggets, Michael Malone, demands of him for that. earn more meaningful minutes.

Beyond that, the hearts of thousands of Argentine fans will not understand the reasons and then, there the horde of campazzistas will shoot out who will vote for the base in the election that began after noon this Thursday and will last until the early morning of Argentina. Tuesday, February 16.

Hardly fans accomplish a quasi-feat like the one devised by members of the ginobiliana church, which accumulated almost 2 million votes in 2018, but they will surely try.

To elect the Argentine as one of the representatives of the game that brings together the best players in the league, you can vote through the NBA application for cell phones and tablets and also on the official website, vote.nba.com.

All aboard. Facundo Campazzo on the NBA Denver Nuggets mic. Photo @TeamFacu

Additionally, you can also choose up to 10 unique players each day on Twitter. In that case, you have to tweet with the hashtag #NBAAllStar and add the name of the player in question, for example #FacundoCampazzo.

During the election process, there will be five days in which each vote will count double: January 30, February 2, 4, 13 and 16. On 2/18 the headlines will be announced, which then, as usual, will be chosen in a kind of bread and cheese between the two captains (the only ones who have been assigned the team in advance), eliminating the old format of This vs . West.

The fever in networks that Campazzo has awakened in the NBA and that can be seen in several complaints about his playing time and dedications to the coach and some of his teammates (accused of not integrating him too much into the game) and what will surely be many votes does not imply achieve the goal.

In fact, the Cordovan is not going to play the All-Star Game.

It does not have so much to do with the fact that the game itself is in we will see (it does not have a date of realization) because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which is causing some suspensions every week and has several teams with players to the margin either by contagions or by close contact.

It goes more on the side that he could only achieve it if he were the most voted player in the Western conference, in which they play, for example, LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Kawhi Leonard or Luka Doncic, to name just a poker of aces.

The two captains (the most voted among the public) are the only ones who are guaranteed that place among the All-Star holders. The rest, in addition to the popular election, must add points in the ranking prepared by journalists and players.

And it is logically impossible for a player at the bottom of a team’s rotation to receive any kind of consideration from the press or from colleagues.

Not even Ginobili (second most voted in the entire West, only behind Curry and ahead of James Harden) in 2018 did not succeed, despite even the fact that 20 basketball players gave him their vote.

After the election of the starters, there is the place for the substitutes, who are chosen exclusively by the coaches. There, of course, Campazzo will not take place either.

Facundo averages just 12.3 minutes per night, with 3.6 points, 1.4 assists and 0.8 steals.

He does not care what has been said. He has even asked in his inner circles not to ride the voting wave, as Ginobili did in his last year in the league. In the case of the Bahiense, he could not stop the popular fervor. How will Campazzo fare?