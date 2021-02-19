Finally, the expected announcement arrived: that of the ten players who will start the NBA All Star Game next Sunday, March 7, in Atlanta, Georgia. The vote, which concluded last Tuesday, involved the public, the players themselves and the press, in which Clarín was involved. LeBron James and Kevin Durant were the most voted and will be the ones who will face and choose their teammates on March 4. And Facundo Campazzo also appeared …

In the Western conference, in addition to Lebron (the most voted in the entire league by the people, with 5,922,554 votes), the rest of the holders that will represent that side of the map, although they do not necessarily share a team, will be Nikola Jokic, Kawhi leonard, Stephen Curry and Luka doncic.

The five starters chosen in the Western conference for the NBA All Star Game 2021

The case of the point guard who plays in Dallas Mavericks was curious: according to the coefficient that is built between the votes of the fans, the basketball players and the journalists, he tied with Damian Lillard, base of the Portland Trail Blazers. Among the two, the most voted by the people was the Slovenian, which ended up tilting the balance in their favor.

Among the players from the East, the most voted by the public (5,567,106) and thus consecrated captain was Kevin Durant, which for the first time was distinguished in this way, which will cause an unprecedented clash with Team LeBron, who until now had faced the teams of Stephen Curry and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The other four headlines of that conference will be himself Antetokounmpo, Joel embiid, Bradley Beal Y Kyrie irving.

The five starters chosen in the Eastern conference for the NBA All Star Game 2021

After an intense campaign was made on social networks to vote for the Argentine Facundo Campazzo, the Cordovan reached the 42,618 votes, which allowed him to get into the 24th place of the perimeter of the West.

The format changed in 2018, the year in which the old East vs. West. Now, the two most voted players in each conference are anointed as “captains”, they face each other and choose between them in a sort of “bread and cheese”, one at a time, their companions from the group of holders.

In addition, a different way of competing was incorporated as of last year. In each of the first three quarters, the two teams will play with the score 0-0 from the start. At the end of the 12 minutes, the winner will be the one who has scored the most in that quarter and there will be a beneficial consequence: the winning team will be able to choose an entity to make a monetary donation.

The final results of the popular vote for the NBA All Star Game 2021

For the beginning of the last quarter, all the points from the previous quarters will be added, but the clock will turn off and 12 minutes will not be played, but will seek to reach a certain number of points. How will it be determined? It will be the amount of points that the team has that is winning plus 24 points. The team that is losing, logically, must score the difference.

For example, if at the end of the first three sets Team Durant wins 100 to 90, the “objective” result will be 124 and, without a time clock, the team that first reaches that figure will win, either with a field goal. or with a free throw.

That 24-point figure was incorporated in 2020 as a way to honor Kobe Bryant, who passed away on January 26 of that year and wore that jersey during his last 10 NBA seasons.

The format was a success and gave a lot of emotion to a match that had been losing its competitive flavor.

On this occasion, due to the epidemiological situation (which had already caused the event to move from Indianapolis to Atlanta), all the classic contests will be played on the same day as the All-Star Game, with the skills and triples tournament before the meeting and the one of dunks during halftime.