Two of the 10 best scorers in the NBA today face off tonight, when the dallas mavericks by Luka Doncic, go into the Moda Center, home of the Portland Trail Blazers by Damian Lillard, sharp at 8:00 p.m. Pacific Time.

The best moment is for the Texans, who come to this match after having defeated los angeles lakersand they remain in direct classification to the postseason, being fifth in the Western Conference, with a record of 24 wins and 19 losses.

Meanwhile, the Blazers will try to take advantage of their local status to try to put an end to the bad moment they are going through, by adding 5 consecutive losses, and falling outside the play-in zone, being thirteenth in the West with a record of 19 wins and 22 lost.

players to watch

As we mentioned before, the Slovenian star of the Mavericks, Luka Doncic, at 23 years old, is the NBA leader in points per game, with 34.3, in addition to averaging 9 rebounds and 8.8 assists, as well as 1.6 steals, shooting with percentages of 50.1 in field goals, 35.6 triples, and 73.8 in free throws.

Damian Lillard, star point guard for the Trail Blazers. Photo: AFP

As to Damian Lillardabsolute leader of the Blazers, averages 28.2 points, ninth best in the league, 7 assists per night, 3.9 rebounds, with percentages of 44.3 in field goals, 35.9 in triples, and 87.9 in free throws.

The second best player for Portland has been the young Anfernee Simons, who is averaging 22 points, while for the Mavericks, Doncic’s best teammate has been Christian Wood, with averages of 18.2 points.