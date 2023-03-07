The Portland Trail Blazers They are still in the fight to get into the play-in zone of the Western Conference of the NBA, after defeating the Detroit Pistons 110-104, with a Damian Lillard in a state of grace

The Blazers’ star point guard, got his fourth consecutive game of 30 or more points, also having 2 of at least 40 in this period, ending tonight with 31 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists, this being his second triple-double of the season.

According to ESPN Stats & Info, Damian Lillard is the first Trail Blazer in the past 25 seasons to record a triple-double in the first 3 quarters of a game.

Detroit falls again

Unfortunately for the Pistons, despite the great effort of all their players, they ended up coming up short, thus adding their eighth loss in a row.

A total of 7 players surpassed ten points for Detroit, led by 17 from Isaiah Livers, a double-double from rookie point guard Jaden Ivey of 13 points and 13 assists, and 14 more from Cory Joseph off the bench.

The Pistons continue as the worst team in the Eastern Conference, with a record of 15 wins and 50 losses, while the Blazers are eleventh in the Western Conference, just shy of getting into the play-in zone.