If you are a basketball fan, today’s offer could definitely be for you: Amazon Italy is offering NBA 2K25 in PlayStation 5 version in 11% discountallowing you to save almost 10 euros compared to the recommended price. If you are interested in purchasing it, simply click on this addressor alternatively simply click on the box immediately below.
NBA 2K25 is available on offer on Amazon for only 72.08 eurosagainst the 81 euros of the recommended price. The game is Sold and shipped by Amazonso you can easily take advantage of the Prime service
Dominate the basketball courts
One of the most appreciated features of this new chapter is definitely the ProPLAY featureswhich expertly combines next-gen technology to ensure total control over players. Numerous modes are available, including My CAREER, MyTeam, My NBA And The Wwhich ensure hours and hours of fun.
You will have the opportunity to impersonate your favorite NBA Superstarsthus being able to relive the highlights of their career. It will be possible become an NBA manager toothus being able to manage your own team, until you reach the championship victory, season after season. For further information and details regarding the game, we refer you to our review.
#NBA #2K25 #chapter #series #sale #Amazon #Italy
Leave a Reply