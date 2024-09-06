If you are a basketball fan, Instant Gaming’s latest offering could definitely be the right one for you: we are talking about NBA 2K25 with one 13% discount compared to the recommended price, making you save about 10 euros . If you are interested in purchasing it, just click on this address . NBA 2K25 is available on offer at Instant Gaming for 60.99 euros (49.99 euros + VAT), compared to the 70 euros of the list price. We remind you that this is the Steam version of the game which is why we recommend that you download the appropriate client beforehand to launch the title correctly.

Welcome to the NBA

One of the most appreciated features of this new title is definitely ProPLAYthe new next-gen feature that allows you to have total control over your players on the move. With NBA 2K25 you will therefore have the possibility of Relive the greatest moments in basketball history with your favorite players, with an experience dedicated to realism never seen before.

NBA 2K25

Inside of My NBA you can also become a real NBA manager, with complete management of your team and only one goal: to win the championship. The mode is also very popular The Citywhich will give you the chance to show off all your skills inside the Park and on the street fields.