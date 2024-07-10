2K announced that three athletes will appear on the cover of NBA 2K25 for its 4 editions.

NBA 2K25 It will have 4 editions: standard, Women’s NBA, All Stars and Hall of Fame; of which only 3 basketball players will appear on the cover.

The standard version will cost $1,250 MXN, will only include the base game and will be available for Xbox Series X/S, PS5, PC, Xbox One, PS4 and Nintendo Switch. Jayson Tatum, a Celtics player who at 26 years old has just won his first NBA championship with the Celtics, will be the cover of this edition.

The WNBA edition of NBA 2K25 will cost $1250 MXN, will include the base game, and will only be available for Xbox Series X|S and PS5 in physical format. A’ja Wilson, the two-time consecutive NBA championship champion with the Aces, will be the cover focused on women’s basketball.

Source: 2K Sports

The cover of the All-Star Edition will feature the two aforementioned athletes: Aja Wilson and Jayson Tatum. The game will cost $1800 MXN, will be available for Xbox Series X / S, PS5, PC, Xbox One, PS4 and Nintendo Switch; it will include the base game, 100,000 VC, for the my team mode it will bring you 10 player cards, 3 diamond shoe cards, 3 Takeover upgrades and 1 Amythyst trainer card; and for the career mode 150 skill upgrades and 75 gatorade (25 games both), a cover t-shirt and a Jayson Tatum design for the electric skateboard and a t-shirt with the design of the cover stars of NBA 2K25.

Finally, the Hall of Fame version will only be available until September 8, will cost $2800 MXN and will include everything mentioned in the All-Star version plus a 1-year subscription to NBA League Pass and the Pro Pass for Season 1. The cover star of this edition will be the legendary 8-time NBA All-Star basketball player, Vince Carter.

We also recommend: Zenless Zone Zero also caters to furries, presents its first police cat

First confirmed features of NBA 2K25

With the announcement of NBA 2K25 Some details about this new installment were revealed, such as the return of the My Career mode, new My Team modes, an extra sixth era in My NBA, an improved city, and the return of the women-only mode.

Tell us, have you already started saving up to buy one of these editions? Let us know on the channel Discord from TierraGamer, you can also follow us on Google news so you don’t miss any of our news.