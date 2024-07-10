2K Sports today revealed the official release date for NBA 2K25the new chapter of the famous sports series based on basketball. The game will be available starting from September 6th on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Like every new iteration of the series, NBA 2K25 will also bring with it a lot of modes and content, including the classic My Career and My Team. While we wait for the first gameplay footage, for now it has been confirmed that the “New Gen” version of the game, available only on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC, will boast the Improved ProPlay technologycapable of ensuring unparalleled realism of the action on the court, and modes like MyNBA, The W and In the City. These versions are also the only ones to support crossplay.