2K Sports today revealed the official release date for NBA 2K25the new chapter of the famous sports series based on basketball. The game will be available starting from September 6th on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch, and PC.
Like every new iteration of the series, NBA 2K25 will also bring with it a lot of modes and content, including the classic My Career and My Team. While we wait for the first gameplay footage, for now it has been confirmed that the “New Gen” version of the game, available only on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC, will boast the Improved ProPlay technologycapable of ensuring unparalleled realism of the action on the court, and modes like MyNBA, The W and In the City. These versions are also the only ones to support crossplay.
Details of the editions available at launch
For the occasion, the athletes who will appear on the covers of the various editions of the game were also presented. The Standard Edition will feature Jayson TarumBoston Celtics champion and five-time All-Star. He will also appear on the double cover of the All-Star Edition along with Aja Wilsontwo-time WNBA champion, two-time MVP and six-time WNBA All-Star with the Las Vegas Aces. Finally, the Hall of Fame Edition will feature the eight-time All-Star and legend in the slam dunk contest Vince Carter.
There All Star Edition includes a number of bonuses, which we have listed below:
- 100,000 VC
- MyTEAM Contents:
- 10 MyTEAM player cards (3 guaranteed at 89 OVR)
- 3 Diamond Shoe cards
- 3 Rush Power-ups
- 1 Amethyst Trainer card
- Contents MyCAREER:
- 150x Skill Boosts (25 games)
- 75x Gatorade Power-ups (25 games)
- Jayson Tatum’s cover jersey
- Jayson Tatum’s Electric Skateboard Skin
- A Cover Stars Design 2K25 T-Shirt
There Hall of Fame Edition includes all the bonuses listed above plus:
- Cover Shirt My Career Vince Carter
- Season 1 Pro Pass with 4 early Pro Pass rewards
- A 12-month NBA League Pass subscription
