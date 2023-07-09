For the first time in the 25-year-old basketball franchise’s history, NBA 2K24 will feature crossplay across PS5 and Xbox Series X/S when it releases worldwide on 8th September.

2K has also revealed that the “18-time All-Star, five-time NBA Champion, two-time Finals MVP, two-time Olympic Gold Medalist, all-time leading scorer for the Los Angeles Lakers and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer “, Kobe Bryant, will be featured as the NBA 2K24 Kobe Bryant Edition and Black Mamba Edition cover athlete.

CROSSPLAY IS HERE | NBA 2K24.

New features include Bryant’s “Mamba Moments” mode, which allows you to channel your “inner-Mamba” and “recreate some of Kobe’s most captivating performances and progress through his transcendent journey from a young phenom to one of the greatest players of all time” .

NBA 2K24 will also introduce ProPLAY, a “groundbreaking new technology that directly translates NBA footage into NBA 2K24 gameplay”.

“As we celebrate 25 years of NBA 2K with Kobe Bryant, we commemorate his legacy and the generational impact he has had on the game of basketball,” said Greg Thomas, president at Visual Concepts.

“While we mark the history of the franchise, NBA 2K24 also looks ahead to the future to bring an innovative leap in technology and the introduction of community-requested features like crossplay.”

