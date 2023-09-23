Over the years, the sports simulation offered by NBA 2K suffered one notable evolutionachieving an incredible degree of realism in various aspects: from the details in the faces and movements of the players to the accuracy in the representation of television dynamics, with shots, lighting effects and technical comments that they capture the essence of real sports broadcasts. However, with NBA 2K24which we talk about in the review, it was necessary to make that further leap to be able to bring the series into the “real” next-genand it is strange to see how this actually happened, but only halfway.

The new 2K basketball simulator lacks the basket, moreover conceptual reasons what technicians. Yes, we are talking about the presence of the much hated microtransactions. NBA 2K24 not only continues on this path, already undertaken in the previous edition, but even seems to intensify it, putting us in front of captivating advertisements and introducing new mechanics that encourage the purchase of bonuses.

A three-point shot

Yes, of course it is still possible play without having to spend extra moneyjust as those looking for online competitions will have their money’s worth, but it is inevitable that there will always be the risk to be on the field against opponents who have invested more, thus creating a disproportionate gap between those who can afford these microtransactions and those who cannot, and therefore leaving aside the sporting and competitive aspect, the heart of the experience. In fact it seems that in two of the online mode most popular, we have really gone further: we are in fact talking about the mode MyTeam And My careergiven that in both options grinding is almost completely irrelevant.

Technically, then, the game has many tricks up its sleeve, but also some stumbles that could have been avoided. THE basketball courts where we will play our matches are truly surprising, with lighting effects, performance of the players, the ball and the public to the limit of photorealism. The renewal process, masterfully orchestrated by Visual Concepts, involved the stars and icons of the league’s past, undisputed protagonists in the “Eras” mode. However, when it comes to the players on the bench, as well as the coaches and assistants, it seems that the attention given has been slightly less incisive.

Some doubts also arise when looking at superstars, particularly regarding dimensions of some samples like Shaq, Jokic and Olajuwon, given that their height compared to other players is not entirely convincing. It should however be underlined that i movements athletes on the field, both offensively and defensively, they are impressivejust as the much-hated “skating effect” seems to have disappeared, for a realistic and engaging experience at the right level.

For rebounds there is no technique

Also there shooting mechanics has been revised and corrected and, although it all requires some practice during games, everything is now about finding the right moment to shoot the ball (so pay attention to visual cues, such as wrist movement). The strong point of NBA 2K24 is the ProPLAY technologywhich was used to improve some parts of the simulation that were unrealistic, such as alley-oops or blocks at seemingly impossible heights.

Even for fans of dribbling and crossover plays, there have been significant changes: the ease of chaining together multiple actions in an all too easy way has been reduced. Furthermore, again thanks to ProPLAY, it was possible improve the effectiveness of defensive situations such as pressing, doubling, rotations and sliding in defence. For example, compared to NBA 2K23, the pick and roll is now countered more effectively, and sturdier defenders are able to intercept passes or steal the ball more realistically.

The main sore point of NBA 2K24 is therefore undoubtedly represented by the presence of in-game purchasesand it cannot be denied that i problems of the game are all facing in that direction. Visual Concepts has created one of the most amazing basketball games of recent years, but everything is inevitably “damaged” by microtransactions. And this is a real shame, considering the goodness of the 2K basketball simulator.