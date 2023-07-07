2K has announced the release date of NBA 2K24 and revealed details on the various special editions and some information on what we can expect on the new iteration of the series. It will be available fromSeptember 8, 2023 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

The announcement was accompanied by a trailer, revealing that NBA 2K24 will support the cross play on “New-Gen” platforms, specifically PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

As revealed yesterday, Kobe Bryant will be the cover star, the legend of modern basketball who died prematurely in 2020. Not only the cover, the cover will also be dedicated to this great sportsman Mamba Moments moderecreates some of Kobe’s most notable performances and lets you experience his journey from a young phenomenon to one of the greatest players of all time.

Also NBA 2K24 will introduce ProPLAYa new technology that recreates NBA videos in gameplay offering animations and movements taken directly from the field to achieve great photorealism on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.