2K has announced the release date of NBA 2K24 and revealed details on the various special editions and some information on what we can expect on the new iteration of the series. It will be available fromSeptember 8, 2023 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.
The announcement was accompanied by a trailer, revealing that NBA 2K24 will support the cross play on “New-Gen” platforms, specifically PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.
As revealed yesterday, Kobe Bryant will be the cover star, the legend of modern basketball who died prematurely in 2020. Not only the cover, the cover will also be dedicated to this great sportsman Mamba Moments moderecreates some of Kobe’s most notable performances and lets you experience his journey from a young phenomenon to one of the greatest players of all time.
Also NBA 2K24 will introduce ProPLAYa new technology that recreates NBA videos in gameplay offering animations and movements taken directly from the field to achieve great photorealism on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.
Editions of NBA 2K23
NBA 2K24 will come in three formats both digital and physical: the Standard Edition, the Kobe Bryant Edition and the 25th Anniversary Edition. Let’s find out the details.
There 25th Anniversary Edition, a limited edition, will be available until September 10, 2023 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC at a price of 149.99 euros. Includes 25th Anniversary Edition includes a 12-month NBA League Pass subscription, Summer League Pre-Order Bonus, 100K Virtual Currencies and My Team content, including: 50K MyTeam Points, One Star Kobe Bryant Ruby “Root Card” Cover , a brand new 2K24 Box Option Pack, a Box of 10 MyTEAM Promo Packs, a Kobe Bryant Cover Star Sapphire Card (24 era), a Diamond Shoe, 1 Ruby Coach Card Pack and a new 2-hour double XP coin; plus ‘MyCareer’ content including: 15x 6 types of MyCAREER skill boosts; 15x 3 types of Gatorade boosts; a 2-hour double XP coin, 4 MyCAREER shirts, a backpack, an electric skateboard and arm sleeves, a new Black Mamba capsule for MyPLAYER with a black arm sleeve, a purple oversized shirt, a yellow shirt and a Kobe Player Banner.
There Black Mamba Edition will be available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC for €99.99 along with 100K of virtual currency and MyTEAM content, including 15K MyTEAM points; a brand new 2K24 Option Pack Box; a Box of 10 MyTEAM Promo Packs; a Kobe Bryant Cover Star Sapphire Card (24 era); a Diamond Shoe; 1 Ruby Coach Card Pack; and a new double XP coin, from 2 hours; plus MyCAREER content, including 10x 6 types of MyCAREER skill boosts; 10x 3 types of Gatorade boosts; a double XP coin, from 2 hours; 4 MyCAREER T-shirts, a backpack, an electric skateboard and arm sleeves.
There standard edition instead it will be available for 79.99 euros on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S and for 69.99 euros for all other platforms. Dual-gen access is included for the Black Mamba Edition and the 25th Anniversary Edition on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and provides one version of the game for each console generation within the same family.
#NBA #2K24 #release #date #announced #PlayStation #Xbox #special #editions
Leave a Reply