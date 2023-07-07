2K announced Kobe Bryant, 18-time All-Star, 5-time NBA Champion, 2-time Finals MVP, 2-time Olympic Gold Medalist, Los Angeles Lakers all-time leading scorer and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer member , will be the cover athlete of NBA 2K24 Kobe Bryant Edition and Black Mamba Edition. NBA 2K24 will be available worldwide on September 8 on all platforms and will be cross play compatible for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. “As we celebrate 25 years of NBA 2K with Kobe Bryant, we are commemorating his legacy and the generational impact he has had on the game of basketball,” said Greg Thomas, president of Visual Concepts. “As we make our mark on the history of the franchise, NBA 2K24 looks to the future to bring an innovative leap in technology and introduce community-requested features, such as cross play.” NBA 2K24 will introduce ProPLAY, a new technology that delivers NBA video directly into NBA 2K24 gameplay. ProPLAY offers animations and movements taken directly from the NBA court to add realism on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. Further details on Mamba Moments and ProPLAY will be announced later in the summer. NBA 2K24 will offer three editions of the game in both digital and physical formats: a Kobe Bryant Edition, a Black Mamba Edition, and a 25th Anniversary Edition, which will include a 12-month subscription to NBA League Pass. All editions of NBA 2K24 are available for pre-order now.