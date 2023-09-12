NBA 2K24 was published on Steam and fans are not at all satisfied with the game. In fact, the public gave 2K’s work a negative review and the end result is that NBA 2K24 has become the second worst game ever on Valve’s platform. Only Overwatch 2 is considered worse than the sports title.

At the time of writing, Overwatch 2 has an average rating of 0.99, while NBA 2K24 has a “clear” lead with its 1.07. However, a big difference should be highlighted: Overwatch 2 has over 183,500 votes, while NBA 2K24 is almost at 3,400. It is not impossible that in the short and medium term the basketball game will see its rating change significantly, while the shooter will require a little more effort.