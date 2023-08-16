2K has unveiled various new features among improvements and new features pertaining to the gameplay Of NBA 2K24the new basketball simulation coming this year from the company, and they seem to cover different aspects of the game and the simulation.

These changes concern both the offensive and defensive phases, with a general increase in simulation realism through new animations and advanced player management, including physics, artificial intelligence and player moderation. In particular, the innovations touch various specific aspects such as jump shots, movements off the ball, dribbling, dunks, rebounds, blocks and more natural passes.