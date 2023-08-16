2K has unveiled various new features among improvements and new features pertaining to the gameplay Of NBA 2K24the new basketball simulation coming this year from the company, and they seem to cover different aspects of the game and the simulation.
These changes concern both the offensive and defensive phases, with a general increase in simulation realism through new animations and advanced player management, including physics, artificial intelligence and player moderation. In particular, the innovations touch various specific aspects such as jump shots, movements off the ball, dribbling, dunks, rebounds, blocks and more natural passes.
The new features of NBA 2K24
You can find a deeper analysis of the news on the game in our preview of NBA 2K24, published yesterday on these pages.
Between more news we find:
- Intuitive attack: through the new system, shooting and dribbling are more natural and intuitive, allowing greater control even for new users. The movements have been customized and improved, as well as dribbling and dribbling
- Skill-based defense: the defensive phase has been revised and corrected, with more possibilities and a wider space for player initiative
- Adrenaline: the adrenaline boosts have been modified, which modify the management of attack and defense and making the maneuvers more engaging, as well as a greater impact on the player’s shooting ability
- Training with ease: 2K Smart Play is back again in this new edition to allow an easier and more intuitive approach to strategy on the pitch. It will be possible to call up to 16 schemes and exploit defensive errors in attack
- Takeover: special abilities will also be available in NBA 2K24 with the novelty of being able to be modified even after the development of one’s alter-ego
“Our commitment to evolving the NBA 2K experience based on community feedback is one of the reasons players and basketball fans have continued following us for the past 25 years,” said Mike Wang, Gameplay Director at Visual Concepts. “We’ve made gameplay improvements to NBA 2K24 that are more skill-based and intuitive, accelerating the gaming experience for the entire community.”
