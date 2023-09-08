NBA 2K24 And available starting today on PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch: the spectacular confirms it launch trailer live action published for the occasion by 2K Games, which sees the participation of several well-known faces.

With the legendary Kobe Bryant as its cover athlete, NBA 2K24 “is a special title, which allows us to celebrate both one of the greatest basketball players of all time, Kobe Bryantwhich is the 25th anniversary of the series,” said Greg Thomas, president of Visual Concepts.

“We have ushered in a new era of 2K, thanks to the revolutionary ProPLAY technology that offers the most authentic and realistic gameplay NBA 2K has ever had. NBA 2K24 also introduces new updates to the most loved modes with incredible detail that will delight players and fans alike. basketball fans.”

NBA 2K24 Seasons will include new Season Pass options and a unified progression system for My Career and MyTeam modes.