NBA 2K24 And available starting today on PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch: the spectacular confirms it launch trailer live action published for the occasion by 2K Games, which sees the participation of several well-known faces.
With the legendary Kobe Bryant as its cover athlete, NBA 2K24 “is a special title, which allows us to celebrate both one of the greatest basketball players of all time, Kobe Bryantwhich is the 25th anniversary of the series,” said Greg Thomas, president of Visual Concepts.
“We have ushered in a new era of 2K, thanks to the revolutionary ProPLAY technology that offers the most authentic and realistic gameplay NBA 2K has ever had. NBA 2K24 also introduces new updates to the most loved modes with incredible detail that will delight players and fans alike. basketball fans.”
NBA 2K24 Seasons will include new Season Pass options and a unified progression system for My Career and MyTeam modes.
What’s new in NBA 2K24
The new to NBA 2K24 include:
- Unprecedented realism: NBA 2K24 New Gen introduces ProPLAY, an innovative technology that transfers animations and movements from the NBA field to the gameplay of NBA 2K24. ProPLAY reproduces animations and movements based on NBA action on the field for extraordinary realism, on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.
- The game adapts to the game: New gameplay features in NBA 2K24 deliver a superior basketball experience for all players. Experience world-class gameplay and lifelike graphics as players take on their favorite NBA and WNBA teams. Showcase your broad repertoire of moves with improved controls for Basket Defense and Dribbling Combos. Enjoy pure, authentic action with updated rosters and historic teams that bring you closer to the game of basketball than ever before.
- Mamba Moments: In the new MAMBA MOMENTS mode, players will be able to relive some of Kobe’s most spectacular and unforgettable performances during his extraordinary career. Retrace his wins from his debut and progress on his journey from a young talent to one of the greatest players of all time.
- Circle in Heaven: Explore the new The City on New Gen and show off your skills with endless hoops. Take in the views of the bustling, sunny beach by day and electric, buzzing atmosphere by night. You will be able to play MyPLAYER in an enchanting new Neighborhood (for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC) full of simplified missions to achieve success. Players will be able to create their own unique legacy in MyCAREER and enter the Hall of Famer with one goal: to become the greatest of all time.
- Create and play with MyTeam: MyTEAM is renewed with lots of new features and offers you one of the richest and most fun ways to collect cards. Choose your favorite NBA players from every era, form your team and challenge your opponents. MyTEAM offers you various innovations, including a brand new multiplayer mode with Salary Cap.
- Chase greatness on hardwood with The W: Decide your destiny with The W in NBA 2K24 and become one of the biggest stars The W has ever known. Next-generation gamers on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles will be able to take on their rivals with the new “Chase Greatness” feature and rise in the leaderboards thanks to GOAT Points that measure your in-game achievements. You will be able to participate in 3v3 friendly matches, overcome challenges and get fantastic rewards to become a legend on the hardwood.
- My NBA: The big news in MyNBA is the LeBron Era, where you can travel back to 2010 and team up with the NBA’s all-time greatest basketball player, LeBron James. In NBA 2K24 you will also find My NBA simplified, an easier version to start playing faster.
