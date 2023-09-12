NBA 2k24 it arrived on the market on 8 September 2023, but, for the moment, the game seems not to have met the expectations of users, fascinated by an unusual weight in GB.

In fact, just a few days after launch, the game appears to be like the second worst title present on the platform Steam based on user reviews.

This would be due not only to actual lack of innovation compared to the previous chapter, but also to the presence of numerous cheaters in the online modes.

What also didn’t help was the almost complete removal of Career mode (now devoid of its iconic plot) and the actual downgrade in performance of the PC version compared to the Next-gen console versions: that’s right, the PC version of the title is not next -gen.

We certainly cannot say that the final months of 2023 have not been gifted surprises even in the negative: just think that even the worst-reviewed title on Steam is the PC version of Overwatch 2, published just a few weeks ago.

Fans of the NBA 2K series are extremely disappointed with the released product. Some reviews simply define it “the worst basketball game in history”. Now the ball is in EA’s court: will FC 24 be the best sports game of 2023 or will it also fail?