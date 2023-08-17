Among the many innovations introduced in the new chapter, NBA 2K24 it also brings with it a novelty that is already causing players to discuss, namely a Battle Passesthat is, a system of additional rewards through microtransactions full-blown, which represents something new within the 2K sports series.

As emerges from the official information provided by 2K, the new NBA 2K24 also features a “Season Pass”, whose name may be misleading. In fact, it is not a package that includes various DLCs and planned expansions, but a real “battle pass”, even if obviously the definition does not quite fit perfectly for a basketball game.

In fact, however, the structure is typical of this game solution, with one progression constant that allows players to unlock additional content based on the achievements achieved in the game, but also through the payment of money.

As happens in many live services, NBA 2K24 also presents a free pass with natural progression in the game, which unlocks rewards simply by playing, but to obtain additional and richer rewards it is necessary to switch to the paymentcalled “Pro” and “Hall of Fame”.