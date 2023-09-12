PC gamers aren’t loving it very much NBA 2K24 so much so Steam the game has almost the 90% negative reviews . To be precise, 89% of more than 2,900 reviews, at the time of writing this news. It is one of the games with the lowest consensus on the entire platform, but what is the reason for so much hate?

A controversy that comes from the past

NBA 2K24 does not have the latest generation graphics on PC

Launched on September 8, 2023, NBA 2K24 immediately caught the attention of PC gamers for some features that they didn’t really like. In particular, the reviews highlight the fact that once again Visual Concepts has opted to convert the old generation version, instead of the one for PS5 and Xbox Series Furthermore, there would be limitations in features like cross-play and bugs would abound. Finally, this year too the online mode, MyTEAM, would not have any anti-cheat system, so much so that cheaters would have effectively already killed it.

There war between PC players and the NBA 2K series actually goes back a long way, given that the same script is repeated year after year, with the community’s complaints not being listened to, despite the good sales recorded.

Currently NBA 2K24 is second only to Overwatch 2 in terms of the amount of negative reviews, as highlighted by the Platform Hall of Shame. Only 2% of negative reviews distance it from Blizzard’s title. We’ll see if he can reach it in the next few days.