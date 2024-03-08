Like every day Amazon Italy offers several interesting products and now is the time NBA 2K24 for Xbox Series. The current offer guarantees a discount of 30%, if calculated in relation to the median price. You can see all the details by reaching the product page at this address or via the box below.
For completeness, we indicate that the median price right now according to Amazon it is €37.93. Shipping is handled by Amazon and the current price is the lowest ever for the platform.
NBA 2K24, digital basketball
NBA 2K24 is the latest installment in 2K's basketball game series. At the time of writing, only the Xbox Series This version of the game also includes 2,000 Virtual Currency coins and a promo pack that includes 5 MyTEAM cards, 4 new consumables and a promo player card.
#NBA #2K24 #Xbox #promotion #Amazon #Italy #lowest #price
Leave a Reply