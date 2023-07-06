NBA 2K24 has a cover athleteand it is again about Kobe Bryant: The basketball legend will be featured on both special editions of the game, the Kobe Bryant Edition and the Black Mamba Edition.

More details will come tomorrow, along with the opening of the preorder on PC, PlayStation and Xbox, a few days after the announcement of Season 8 of NBA 2K23, which therefore continues to receive timely post-launch support.