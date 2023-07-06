NBA 2K24 has a cover athleteand it is again about Kobe Bryant: The basketball legend will be featured on both special editions of the game, the Kobe Bryant Edition and the Black Mamba Edition.
More details will come tomorrow, along with the opening of the preorder on PC, PlayStation and Xbox, a few days after the announcement of Season 8 of NBA 2K23, which therefore continues to receive timely post-launch support.
Dedicated to Kobe
Eighteen-time All-Star, five-time NBA World Champion, two-time Finals MVP, two-time Olympic Gold Medalist and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame inductee, Kobe Bryant is passed away prematurely in 2020.
One of the best known athletes in the world, Bryant had a extraordinary careerwhich ended in 2016. His nickname, Black Mamba, is linked to the Kill Bill film saga: Kobe claimed that his way of playing resembled the movements of a black mamba, like the one described in the second film.
