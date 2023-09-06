2K today unveiled details of the soundtrack for NBA 2K24, which celebrates the 25th anniversary of the video game franchise and the 50th anniversary of hip-hop. The tracklist consists of prominent producers and new generation artists: contains Lil Uzi Vert’s “Just Wanna Rock”, Kodak Black’s “Walk”, Ice Spice’s “In Ha Mood”, Lil Wayne’s “Kobe Bryant”, “Bad Habit Steve Lacy’s, Baby Keem’s ‘hooligan’, Smino & J. Cole’s ’90 Proof’, Larry June & The Alchemist’s ‘Breakfast In Monaco’, YoungBoy’s ‘Black’ Never Broke Again and many more. This year we will also introduce changes to keep the soundtrack up to date throughout the year. Def Jam Recordings will kick off Season 1, adding classic tracks like Warren G’s “This DJ (feat. OGLB)”, Rick Ross’ “Hustlin”, and current tracks like “GOATED. (feat. Denzel Curry)” by Armani White, “2 Certified” by Hit-Boy & Avelino, and new sounds never heard before such as “My Time” by Haiti Babiin, “FOLD” by SwaVay, “Dolla” by Navy Blue, Connie Diiamond’s “Crazy” and Jex Nwalor’s “Stand Out.” NBA 2K24 will be available on September 8 for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.