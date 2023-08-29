In the run-up to September 8, the day NBA 2K24 arrives on PC and consoles, 2K Sports today unveiled all the new features coming to the mode MyTEAM Of NBA 2K24. This is the “NBA 2K FUT”, or the mode in which you have to build a team of NBA stars, no matter whether they are from the past or present of the game, represented in this case by real cards. This year’s novelties bring the basketball simulation even closer to EA Sports FC, thanks to the introduction of the player market, cross play and shared experience between the different modes.

“As one of the most played modes in the series, we innovate MyTEAM every year by partnering with our community to deliver one of the most comprehensive ‘card modes’ in the industry,” he said. Erick Boenisch, Vice President of NBA Development at Visual Concepts. “This year’s new features like the new Players Market, increased MTP payout rates and XP system overhaul are all long requested and we don’t see fans experiencing them.”

Highlights from this year’s NBA 2K24 MyTEAM updates include:

MTP Updates : The MTP earning percentages for all game modes have been significantly improved, so as to give more resource to those who play only one mode like MyTEAM.

: The MTP earning percentages for all game modes have been significantly improved, so as to give more resource to those who play only one mode like MyTEAM. Salary Cap : This new multiplayer mode is organized into three two-week rounds for each season. Each round has its own leaderboard, a fixed salary cap to inspire players to use new cards and, of course, rewards.

: This new multiplayer mode is organized into three two-week rounds for each season. Each round has its own leaderboard, a fixed salary cap to inspire players to use new cards and, of course, rewards. New Player Market : In NBA 2K24, player cards can be found in classic packs or purchased directly from the new Players Market using VC or MTP, a much more direct way to customize your team. The Player Market replaces the Auction House.

: In NBA 2K24, player cards can be found in classic packs or purchased directly from the new Players Market using VC or MTP, a much more direct way to customize your team. The Player Market replaces the Auction House. Key changes to the Package Market : The new version of the Pack Market will not only improve the chances of obtaining rare player cards, but will offer many more packs with guaranteed rare cards.

: The new version of the Pack Market will not only improve the chances of obtaining rare player cards, but will offer many more packs with guaranteed rare cards. XP system revision : In NBA 2K24 season experience level progression is now shared between MyCAREER and MyTEAM, which means it will be much easier and faster to gain experience. Win or lose, each completed game will earn the player points.

: In NBA 2K24 season experience level progression is now shared between MyCAREER and MyTEAM, which means it will be much easier and faster to gain experience. Win or lose, each completed game will earn the player points. crossplay : For the first time ever, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S players will be able to compete against each other or team up in Triple Threat Online: Co-Op. In addition to playing with friends, this means that queues and matchmaking times will be shorter for all MyTEAM multiplayer modes.

: For the first time ever, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S players will be able to compete against each other or team up in Triple Threat Online: Co-Op. In addition to playing with friends, this means that queues and matchmaking times will be shorter for all MyTEAM multiplayer modes. Trainer cards: The trainer cards in MyTEAM will feature the new Trainer Boosts that can be activated in certain game situations.

Player progress on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions of NBA 2K24 will carry over to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S versions based on the family of consoles.

This year’s NBA 2K is dedicated to the memory of Kobe Bryant. To better tell his career, 2K Sports has decided to create the Mamba Moments mode, here we have told you what it consists of.