2K today unveiled new details and features of the mode Challenge Jordan coming up on NBA 2K23.

In NBA 2K23, the Jordan Challenge consists of 15 individual gameplay experiences starting from Jordan’s college league debut with North Carolina to his latest historic shot with the Chicago Bulls that handed him over to the legend as a six-time NBA champion. The package is the most complete ever set up, with each game capable of faithfully replicating the style, sounds and sensations related to the specific year in which it is set. Here are all the details shared by 2K regarding this mode.

A video filter system that painstakingly recreates the resolution, visual style and graphics of the television broadcasts of the 80’s and 90’s games, with each decade boasting its own dedicated visual experience.

The graphic elements of the sports broadcasts of the time faithfully recreate the technology available during each game. In 1982, you will notice a deliberately minimalist visual style made up of capital letters and sparse graphics. Continuing into the 1990s, you will notice a gradual refinement of presentations on a graphic and visual level that goes hand in hand with improvements in technology.

The way in which the transmission is recreated in every graphic and visual detail will make you live each game as an experience of the highest level. To make the commentary even more realistic, the NBA 2K23 Jordan Challenge commentator team is enriched with the presence of a legendary coach and commentator like Mike Fratello, also known as The Czar. With its detailed analysis and many backstories to tell, Fratello guarantees a very high level of realism and authenticity.

The presentation of the Chicago Bulls in the unmistakable voice of Ray Clay made sporting history and to recreate this thrilling moment, the complete presentation of Clay himself was acquired to include it as the official presentation of the Bulls matches in the 90s, when his voice resounded on televisions all over the world. No presentation of the Bulls’ 90s line-up would be complete without Alan Parsons Project’s “Sirius” broadcast by loudspeakers during the announcement of the starting quintet.

Each of the 15 games of the Jordan Challenge boasts a pre-match interview with a witness who experienced it as a protagonist. Who better than teammates, coaches and commentators who have experienced Michael Jordan can tell the story of him? During your gaming experience you will appreciate the contributions of Marv Albert, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Dennis Rodman, Phil Jackson and many others.

Each of the 15 challenges offers 3 goals to achieve. Completing each objective awards you a Star. With 40 stars you can unlock exclusive rewards for both MyTEAM and MyCAREER modes. If you want to show off the Jordan UNC kit in The City and The Neighborhood scenarios, there is only one place where you can get it and it’s up to you to find out.

NBA 2K23 will be available on PC and consoles on September 9th.

Source: 2K