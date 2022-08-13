2K today showed “The Jordan Challenge” mode in NBA 2K23, which will allow players to relive Michael Jordan’s career from his college beginnings to his famous 1998 NBA Finals winning shot.

This mode was originally in NBA 2K11, and already contained 15 unique moments based on the champion’s career. In this new version of the mode, we will have some interesting additions: the filter that will make the video quality similar to the TV of the time, specific elements taken from the broadcasts of the time, the comment of Mike Fratello.

The first challenge will see the feeder take control of Jordan in the National Championships at the University of North Carolina located in Georgetown. All challenges will be in chronological order, according to Air Jordan’s career.

Jordan is also the cover man of the game, starring Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi. The igoco will be released on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, Nintendo Switch and PC on September 8th.

Source: NME