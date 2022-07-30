2K has announced that next week there will be new gameplay details.

2K has announced a new trailer of NBA 2K23 in which we can see what the game looks like graphically and collect some aspects of the title’s gameplay. In addition, the company has assured through Twitter that the next week There will be more gameplay news.

It was earlier this month that the first details were shared regarding NBA 2K23 whose star on the cover of the special editions is the legendary Michael Jordan. We will have the legendary Chicago Bulls player in the Michael Jordan Edition and the limited Championship Edition of NBA 2K23.

All NBA 2K23 covers were recently announced, featuring four players. The standard edition and the Digital Deluxe Edition will bring on the cover Devin Booker, one of the reference players of the Phoenix Suns. In addition, there will also be a WNBA edition with two representatives of the women’s league as they are Sue Birdfrom Seattle Storm, and Diana Taurasiwho plays for the Phoenix Mercury.

This title will be out next September 9 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Switch. Regarding the PC version of NBA 2K23, it will be based on the previous generation consoles and not on PS5 or Xbox Series X. It is about The third time that 2K makes this move with the PC community.

More about: NBA 2K23, NBA 2K and 2K.