Finally we are back on the parquet, and today we analyze the new one in review NBA 2K22, even if analyzing the title was anything but simple. On the one hand, the gameplay of the game captured us, as it is certainly well done and cared for in many respects, but the feeling was that of finding ourselves in front of a product much more niche expected. Let’s go in order and see if 2K he hit the mark (indeed, basket) or not.

When one thinks of sports video games, such as FIFA, the type of user that most comes to mind is the casual one, casual gamers who buy a console just for that game or for little else (mostly other titles defined as mainstream). Playing NBA 2K22 however, everything turned out to be except a product for casual gamers, indeed the contrary. Always sticking to the example of football games, it’s a bit as if FIFA had the depth of play, and consequently less accessibility, of a Football Manager.

How does all this translate into practice? In a game for sure wonderful for hardcore enthusiasts, clearly net of strengths and weaknesses, but that almost it cuts out casual gamers. Partially removed the gameplay, which we will talk about shortly, NBA 2K22 it is therefore a game not really suitable for everyone. It is not too difficult, God forbid, but it is not so immediate as to satisfy its target audience (at least in our country). To fully enjoy the gaming experience you need to be very knowledgeable in basketball (especially in the NBA context, of course) and be rather experienced as gamers in general for some modes. All this translates into a very specific target audience, which a priori excludes the slice of gamers who usually buy these titles. We would like to clarify that it is neither a virtue nor a defect, it is simply a choice, and the market consequences of the latter do not affect the quality of the stock.

NBA 2K22 has fluid and dynamic gameplay

One of the things that are most loved of the basketball it is definitely there great speed of this sport, with continuous reversals of the front and tactical phases alternating with more dynamic and frenetic phases. Even if you are not passionate, even if you do not fully know the most advanced rules, it is practically impossible to fall asleep during a high-level basketball match. This sense of involvement, fluidity and dynamism is faithfully reproduced by the gameplay in NBA 2K22.

THE commands are very responsive, the succession of actions and phases of the game is never cumbersome and, moreover, the learning curve and progression as a player is by no means low or tedious. You learn very quickly to make the basic actions, just as quickly developing the timing needed to be accurate in both shots and passes. And if you have practiced basketball yourself (even if only for a short time and / or at an amateur level) or have played other sports games or games that require timing, it will be even easier. get used to it and play good games. If, on the other hand, you are a novice player, it will probably take a little longer to be clean and quick in throwing and passing the ball. Speaking of gaming action, 2K had the wise idea of reworking the concept of stamina (the breath, to be clear). While in practically every old-fashioned sports game there is only one stamina bar, both for short game actions and for the entire match, in NBA 2K22 it is not.

2K has in fact created both the basic stamina, therefore the classic one, is a special bar for game actions. If you haven’t done these types of sports, here’s a practical example: when a player’s basketball starts running dribbling, unmarking all opponents, consumes a lot of energy. Paradoxically, he also consumes some while still dribbling. So the action-accomplished segment is making him use energy, but at the end of the action a high-level professional recovers in seconds from that effort. This is why the choice of inserting a consumption of stamina for actions is therefore justified, at the end of which it is realistically better to give the ball to a teammate and breathe, in addition to that for the match in general. On FIFA and eFootball in recent years it happens a similar thing but everything is represented with the same stamina bar, which simply empties itself and then recharges less and less.

Closing the chapter gameplay from NBA 2K22 in this review, a small note must be made on the defensive phase (and more generally of not ball possession). This is definitely less intuitive and more demanding than the offensive one, as there is no way to immediately change player control with the one closest to the opponent who has the ball. You can just hold L1 (or the corresponding button in the controls) and then choose the player you want to control. Not the most comfortable thing in the world, considering the basketball it is often a sport very fast and where every half second is precious. In the long run, hand-eye coordination develops, but having the option of automatic gearbox would certainly have been more welcome.

The City (the new myCarrear) avoidable, MyTeam unnecessarily complicated

When you think of a basketball video game, or a sports game in general, one of the most fascinating things is certainly there player career mode. Impersonate the rise to the top from a young promise starting from the bottom. A type of mode that in the past the chapters of NBA 2K have always brought in an exceptional way in the homes of the players, which is why the reinterpretation of this mode with The City from NBA 2K22, certainly the most sore point of the review. An idea on paper not even totally wrong, but really badly done (also and above all on a technical level). In The City we play a young influencer who has the dream of transforming his passion for basketball into achievement of the NBA, and here the first problems arise. Not being The Journey of FIFA, the story mode that accompanied chapters 17 to 19, what’s the point of giving a predefined narrative plot to a player career? The beauty of these careers is that the plot was not there, it was the gamer a imagine it with your own imagination, with a series of unscripted events and choices that depended solely on the player himself. Giving a script, even if not linear, to a modality like this, was definitely avoidable.

Speaking of the modality itself, NBA 2K22 The City takes us to a city environment, with places to visit and also small basketball courts where you can play in your free time. Do not miss the attempt to enrich everything with nice goodies, such as crossing the city on a skateboard or dribbling with a basketball, but it is the city itself that does not work. First of all it is practically thehub of an mmo, with players from all over the world invading the session in question with their three-dimensional models, making laggare worryingly the game and extending loading times a lot when, from a building, you return to the street. Fortunately, collisions have been removed from these models. Lag also present in the inputs, partly for actual lag and partly because you have to wait for the animations to complete to perform certain actions (like turning around). It is difficult to describe everything in words, but playing with it you will immediately feel that you are not really comfortable. Another unsuitable choice is to make the career a sort of level RPG, complete with progression in experience points and upgrades. The City is a rpg sports free roaming to all effects.

Small parenthesis also for the MyTeam, which would be the equivalent NBA 2K of the Ultimate Team of FIFA, so to speak. Again, all unnecessarily complicated and unclear, with a cross progression of player cards both in overall and in upgrades (also of varying rarity and level). These they are not game modes that need such depth, you just need a correct balance and above all excellent readability. A MyTeam that is quite unbalanced for now, and you don’t have the feeling of being able to get the strongest players that easily (without micro transactions at least). The many classic modes of NBA 2K are much more appropriate, especially the one based on street basketball which is always a lot of fun to play.

Excellent technical and sound sector

NBA 2K22 on a graphic level it is done really well, even if maybe it will take some time to see the maximum potential of PS5 and Xbox Series X | S on sports titles like this one. The animations are very convincing, as well as the models of the players who are very faithful to their real counterparts (especially the most famous). The models of the secondary characters, like the referees or the dancers of the interludes. The sound is also excellent, which makes it all very immersive and realistic (especially with a stereo system or headphones).

In general NBA 2K22, in light of our review, it is a game with addictive and extremely enjoyable gameplay, so as a video game in the strict sense it is absolutely to be promoted. Too bad for a side dish that is anything but impeccable, as well as large sections of niche to say the least. Recommended, but only to enthusiasts from NBA or Basketball in general.