During yesterday, Microsoft announced what would be the games that would arrive on Xbox Game Pass in the first half of March, this time with a particularly sporty air. The arrival of some of these titles has not been long in coming, and we can already find NBA 2K21 and another game on Xbox Game Pass.

Specifically, the other title that comes to the subscription service is Football Manager 2021, the simulator of the beautiful game that will allow players to embody the general managers of any of the teams in its extensive database. In addition, it is important to note that the title will be available both in its version for Xbox and in its version for PC specifically. In this way, NBA 2K21 and Football Manager 2021 join the list of all Xbox Game Pass games.

NBA 2K21 continues to push boundaries as the most authentic and realistic basketball video game experience. Enjoy best-in-class gameplay and a unique immersion in all facets of basketball and NBA basketball culture. Rise from high school to college league on your way to the NBA in MyCareer, or build your best collection of the latest NBA stars and legendary players in MyTeam to compete against other fierce collectors from around the world. Enter now and discover why in NBA 2K21 everything is game.

Manage the club you love and compete for the biggest prizes in the game while building your legacy as one of the world’s great managers. By immersing yourself in a living, breathing world of football, you will sign up-and-coming youngsters and develop them to their full potential by devising a tactical strategy designed to capitalize on their strengths. With over 2,000 clubs waiting for you to lead them to glory, where will you take your first step toward managerial greatness?