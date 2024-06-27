A few days ago, Cody Conners, a former Twitch employee, posted a message in X which claimed that Herschel ‘Guy’ Beahm, better known as Dr. Disrespect, had been permanently banned from Twitch for sending inappropriate messages to a minor.

Dr. Disrespect will be in trouble

After several days of not clarifying his situation, Dr. Disrespect finally admits to having sent the messages to the minor age, although he claims that they were “casual and mutual conversations” and that nothing happened, he even claims that he never met the minor, although he had intentions of meeting him at TwitchCon as Conners indicates.

Source: 2K

Twitch banned the streamer in 2020, but it was only a few days ago that the real reason became known. After his statement, several organizations are already keeping their distance from the streamer.

First was the video game studio that Dr. Disrespect founded, Midnight Society, who stopped working with him on June 24. Likewise, the San Francisco 49ers stated that the team will no longer collaborate with this character.

For its part, Turtle Beach, who manufactured the Dr Disrespect Limited Edition Stealth 700 Gen 2 MAX Headset and which sold for $200, has also already cut ties and even removed everything from its website.

Now it is the turn of 2K who decide to cut their relationship, so their name in NBA 2K24 will disappear when the Season 9 patch is published and will instead be replaced by generic names. Also the animations that the game presents will be eliminated.

It will be a matter of hours to see which other brands will stop working with the streamer for his inappropriate behavior with a minor.