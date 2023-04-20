The apotheosis of the European flash marathon yes. And don’t say we didn’t warn you.

You might not say it, but there were more flashes than usual in the past week. And by that we mean that there was even more flash than usual. Because they are of course already daily in large numbers with their vans and cameras along ‘s Heeren Wegen …

But that’s even worse than usual this week and tomorrow is the apotheosis of this so-called flash marathon. By the way, we imagine that it looks like a local thunderstorm has erupted along the highways, so many flashes will be seen…

Apotheosis of the flash marathon

To give you a bit of an idea of ​​how intense things are on the toughest day of the flash marathon, here are some numbers from last year. Then 19 countries participated and that generated a lot of money / cost a lot of money (delete what does not apply to you)

At that time, almost 15,000 police officers checked more than 3.1 million motorists for their speed. They did this at more than 10,500 checkpoints. Those speed cameras caught a total of 104,315 speeders, with 27,963 drivers being pulled over to get a fine.

The other 76,352 speed demons received their receipt in the mailbox later. The driving licenses of a large number of speeders were also confiscated. And then of course you also want to know who made it furthest?

In Germany, a man (m/f/x) was caught driving 190 on an 80-kilometer road. We don’t know whether he has his driver’s license back by now…

So be careful when you drive tomorrow

That’s why the warning, take it easy tomorrow, the apotheosis of the Flash Marathon will certainly not be inferior to that of next year. Oh yes, if you want an ‘honorable’ mention next year as the one who flashed at the highest speed, then you shouldn’t take it easy.

For everyone else; we warned you!

