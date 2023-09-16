In addition to replacing existing speed cameras, new ones are also being installed in new locations.

In one municipality they seem to be on every street corner. There is not one to be found in the other municipality. Anyone who is familiar with the area knows more or less where they are. And then there are also apps that can give you a helping hand. But beware, the Public Prosecution Service (OM) is going to install new speed cameras in new places.

This means that you may suddenly be surprised by a new speed camera. The Netherlands currently has more than 600 fixed speed cameras. The vast majority now date from prehistoric times and need to be replaced. The Public Prosecution Service takes up this job and immediately sees it as an excellent opportunity to install even more.

Moreover, the cabinets are becoming smarter. It used to be a revolution that the actual flash disappeared. Now we are taking the next step. New cameras are able to monitor multiple lanes.

New speed cameras in new places

In any case, there will be a puzzle in the Netherlands regarding speed cameras. The Public Prosecution Service will also move a number of posts. They disappear in places where they believe that the speed cameras are no longer necessary. These speed cameras are used in a different location. In short, on your regular route it may be that the speed camera suddenly disappears, but turns up elsewhere where you might not expect it. According to NOS about 100 speed cameras in the Netherlands will change locations.

When the project is completed, the Public Prosecution Service expects that there will soon be 650 fixed speed cameras in the country. An increase of 50 compared to the current situation. This concerns speed cameras that check speed and driving through a red traffic light.

Flex flashes

So much for the fixed speed cameras. Then there are also the flex flashes. Sounds very flashy, we know. The flex speed cameras are mobile speed cameras that the Public Prosecution Service uses in areas where, for example, reports of speeding are received or at dangerous intersections. These poles change places every few months.

There are now 28 flex flash units in the Netherlands. More of these poles are being added, the number rising to 125. And it doesn’t stop there. The Public Prosecution Service is also investing more in cameras that check whether motorists have a smartphone in their hand. Another 50 of these types of cameras will be added.

Locations

Where the new poles will be located has of course not been announced. Municipalities can themselves apply to the Public Prosecution Service for a speed camera. It is then up to the Public Prosecution Service to determine whether it is indeed necessary or not.

In the province of North Brabant, installation of the new poles has already started. The scoop is for the Gijzenrooiseweg in Geldrop. There was already a speed camera here and the existing pole has been replaced by a modern one.

Not just poles everywhere

Randomly installing speed cameras is not an option. The Public Prosecution Service says it is clearly looking at the necessity of this. After all, the landscape doesn’t get any prettier with those brats everywhere. Every year, speed cameras result in around 3 million fines.

This article Please note! New speed cameras will be installed in new places first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#speed #cameras #places