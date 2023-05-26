Belgium has completely adjusted their trajectory controls in the right way, which means watch out!

If you have to go southwest from the Netherlands, chances are you have to go through Belgium. And since the holidays are just around the corner, you’re even more likely to have to go through them soon. If so, take note. Belgium is completely devoted to their route controls.

Section controls in Belgium

There are currently 281 section controls in Belgium. Not all of them were active until recently, but now you can count on them all doing it. Due to this gigantic increase compared to last year – about 100 units have been added – speeding can cost you dearly.

Expensive fines

For example, there are already individual cases where looking out really means looking out. A man from Liège has caught seven fines within one month. One family made it so furious that they took the same route control every day for three weeks, because they thought it was not on. The total amount amounted to around 6,000 euros in fines.

Relentless

Moreover, the section controls in Belgium do not happen overnight. At 1 km/h too fast you can already expect a fine. That already amounts to 63 euros. The Dutch have the additional problem that we can only receive the fine by post, as you as a Belgian can log in to the government website to view and pay your fine. A bit like the CJIB here.

You also have to pay close attention to where the average speed checks in Belgium begin and end, because a sign is not outsourced for every beginning and end. The body that deals with traffic signs, the Roads and Traffic Agency, otherwise thought it would be a gigantic stream of signs. Although it will probably also have played a role that people who do not realize that they are driving in a speed check then drive too fast and the state coffers can be filled.

In short: use a Waze or Flitsmeister in Belgium and stick to the speed. Prevention is better than cure. (through AD)

