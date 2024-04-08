Extra attention must be paid for the European flash marathon this month.

The European police organization Roadpol regularly organizes a flash marathon. Several countries within the European Union will be extra concerned with flashing for a number of days. You can also see it as filling the treasury days at European level, but this of course has everything to do with road safety. Really and truly!

Grab your agenda right away. Circulate the period April 15 to 21 and urge yourself to take it easy on the highways during this period. Especially if you have to travel miles through Europe, but you also have to be careful in the Netherlands. Our country, like Belgium and Germany, is part of Roadpol's Speed ​​Week. A total of 29 countries are participating.

April 19 is the most important day of the multi-day flash marathon. Then police forces pull out all the stops to let the speed cameras do their work. It's nice that they announce all this in advance. Don't say you didn't know this! Almost every year such a flash marathon is organized at European level and this year the party is happening again.

The officers do not have a 9 to 5 mentality when it comes to flashing. During this flash marathon you can be the boss from early in the morning until the middle of the night. Now you always keep to the speed, of course. Well done. Keep this up, especially in the period April 15 to 21. Then you're done.

In 2023, the police in Central Netherlands registered no fewer than 3,000 traffic violations during the speed camera marathon when, according to the AD. In addition, 44 driving licenses were confiscated. It is not known which police region in the Netherlands will participate in the Speed ​​Week this year (that sounds good, right?), so stick to the speed in all 12 provinces and you have nothing to fear.

Photo: Big X5 police car via @wouter on Autoblog Spots

This article first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

