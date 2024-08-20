Nazism, former death secretary Furchner sentenced to two years

Irmgard Furchnerthe former secretary Nazi now 99 years old, she was sentenced by the German Federal Court to two years of imprisonment. The verdict of the previous trial was therefore confirmed, the accusation is very serious: “Aiding and abetting mass murder“. The court had already sentenced Furchner to a reduced and suspended sentence of two years in prison for complicity in murder in 10,505 cases and attempted murder in five cases. The decision is now final. Furchner – reports Avvenire – was employed as a typist in the office of the commander of the concentration camp of Stutthofnear Gdansk, between June 1943 and April 1945.

He was 18 or 19 years old at the time.. “Through her work, the young woman had assisted concentration camp officials in the systematic killing of prisoners,” the court ruled, since “support activities could also be legally considered as a aiding and abetting murder“. The sentence against Irmgard Furchner could be the last sentence of a German court against a person for crimes committed during the Nazi regime.