When Hitler came to power in Berlin in 1933, he found himself at the head of a country ruined by the Great Depression. Determined to engage Germany in a policy of expansion, he implemented a rearmament as massive as it was illegal (under the Treaty of Versailles, 1919), which had the short term effect of reviving the economy. This is known. The means used are undoubtedly less so. Do we indeed remember the “Mefo” vouchers, the name of this front company created by the Nazi regime to finance its program without attracting the attention of the League of Nations? By this “monetary sleight of hand”, industrialists across the Rhine saw, from 1934, their order books being filled without this clearly appearing in the official budget of III.e Reich.

The first merit of this documentary is thus to recall the involvement, to varying degrees, of the big bosses of the time in the war machine. We can see how German capitalism, delighted with all the anti-union measures taken by Hitler’s power, placed itself at its service very early on.

Through the prism of the economy

The director, Gil Rabier, accounts for all the dimensions of Nazi horror, from the spoliations of property of the Jewish community to the methodical extermination, including the systematic looting of the occupied territories. Nevertheless, isn’t this axis somewhat derisory compared to the subject? “Anti-Semitism, racism, colonialism, forced labor… The Nazis took over and radicalized ideas that had existed in European culture for centuries. On the other hand, the Hitler regime was able to invent an economy, a system of production and financing structured around death, theft and predation ”, argued the comment, in the last few minutes.

If the overall approach is commendable, we are sometimes overcome by a feeling of discomfort when listening to certain interventions by specialists. This is because the dominant “economic science”, centered on productivity, the balancing of costs and benefits, carries a cold and superficial vision of the human being, far from that which, a priori, calls for any deconstruction. consequent of a murderous ideology. At least this film allows it, thanks to rare archives, to refine historical knowledge.