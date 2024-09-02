Devolver Digital has published a new trailer for the tactical stealth game Sumerian Six to remember that it is available today for PC, priced at €29.99 . Sumerian Six tells the adventures of the Enigma Squad, a group of elite scientists gathered in an unlikely operative team with the goal of countering the Third Reich, stopping Hans Kammler and his plans. The one who is a former member of the Enigma Squad is determined to use a mystical substance called Geiststoff to unleash chaos on the entire world. After all, he is a Nazi, what can you do?

The trailer

The trailer shows some gameplay from the gamewith sequences that account for the various systems we can count on, including stealth and those linked to the abilities of the various members of the Sumerian Six, among which Rosa Reznick, a brilliant chemist in exile, Wojtek, a werebear (literally), and Siegfried von Adelsberg, an esoteric psychoanalyst with arcane knowledge. Each member of the group has their own unique abilities, which will need to be exploited to get by in any situation.

During the adventure you will also find scientific weapons of an occult nature and ancient Sumerian artifacts, all linked to Kammler’s conspiracies. In short, there will be a lot to do, also considering that the genre to which the game belongs is not exactly among the most popular on the modern market. If you want to know what the game is like before you buy itwe recommend you try the official demo downloadable from Steam.

Since the announcement, Sumerian Six hasn’t been talked about much. Hopefully it will catch up soon and prove to be a solid title.