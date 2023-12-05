“At this moment I still can’t remove the bitterness I felt.” «I’m here too

felt bad.” Gabriele Gravina, president of the Football Federation, and Roberto Mancini, former Azzurri coach and former Sampdoria number 10, continue to send each other messages about the summer divorce, and this time they do it through TV cameras. The Iene correspondent, Stefano Corti, met and interviewed them separately, for the broadcast broadcast tonight.

«I shared five years with Roberto – Gravina recalled, among other things – and when you live five years of sensitivity, very strong emotions, a historic result (the victory of the European Championship, ed.), how can you deny everything? It would be an incredible defeat for me to think that I have invested in a human relationship that then leaves nothing behind.” Gravina also denied that Mancini had come to him several times to talk about the problems and why he wanted to leave the national team: «No, Roberto and I have not talked about this issue, neither in the five years nor a minute before he wanted to submit your resignation.”

«Let’s say that after so many years a decision had to be made. Maybe it’s a decision that should have been made a little earlier – is Mancini’s reply – but, at the same time, I can also understand that one could feel bad about it. I too was disappointed by many things, and with great regret because I would have stayed another ten years, if it had been possible. Something had changed compared to before, but can I say something? Too much has been said. And too many stupid things: I left for many reasons.” Corti urges him: so he didn’t go away for money? «That is also one of the reasons», replies Mancio. «I would have stayed another ten years, if it had been possible. But something had changed.”

Thus, via Roberto and Luciano Spalletti new coach, with qualification for Euro 2024. «This makes me very happy

pleasure – says Mancini – They are all guys who deserved this, they had already had a great disappointment for the World Cup, then it is right that Italy can be there to defend the title».