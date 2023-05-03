A Nazi symbol in a document from the company that manages waste collection in Palermo? The company replies

“An iron cross in a resolution of the Rap, used as if it were an asterisk to indicate the company areas affected by the provision, sparks the controversy”, writes Repubblica. In a note, the Fp CGIL asks both the company that deals with waste in Palermo and the Municipality for clarifications, but above all asks “to censor, in the immediate future, the use of symbols attributable to the promotion of constitutionally prohibited movements”.

The denunciation of the “Cgil-Public Function” regards the resolution n.118 of last March 30th. According to the union in the text, when referring to the company areas affected by the measure, a symbol is used, an iron cross, “strongly attributable to the military decoration used by Nazi Germany”.

Giuseppe Todaro, president of Rap, replies: “I won’t go into the merits of an isolated episode and graphic issues related to deeds signed by those who preceded me, to whom one should contact for any replies or clarifications – says Todaro – For my part, I can assure you that I find it much more elegant and effective to place a simple X or an asterisk. Which, incidentally, also takes less time”.

