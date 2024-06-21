In the city of Kassel, Germany, an unusual and alarming phenomenon has captured the attention of residents and the media. A video that has gained popularity on the internet shows a group of more than 15 raccoons freely roaming the streets, wreaking havoc as they go.

These animals, originating from North Americahave begun to represent a significant problem for the inhabitants of this city.

Introduction of raccoons in the Nazi era



In 1934During the Nazi regime, raccoons were introduced to Germany as exotic trophies for hunters, biologist Ulf Hohmann explained to Deutsche Welle. Without natural predators, these animals reproduced uncontrollably, causing a number of significant problems in the daily lives of Kassel residents.

Among the most notable problems are breaking into homes, attacks on pets and the theft of food and drinks, including alcohol. This disruptive behavior has led to raccoons being seen not only as a nuisance, but as a direct threat.

At the moment, The European Union classifies raccoons as an invasive alien speciesand Kassel has acquired the reputation of being the “raccoon capital of Europe” due to the high density of these animals in the region.

Economic and social consequences



The presence of these raccoons has had a considerable economic impact on homeowners. According to ‘The Telegraph’, after this year’s holiday period, residents had to make repairs to their properties due to damage caused by raccoons. These attacks usually occur primarily at night, just after sunset, when raccoons venture out of their hiding places.

Kassel, despite having a human population of only 200,000 people, is home to a surprising number of raccoons. Data provided by the ‘BBC’ estimate that The population of these animals in the city amounts to an impressive 1.5 million individuals..

Beyond economic problems, residents have also reported unusual and disturbing situations, such as the presence of “drunk raccoons” wandering the streets after consuming alcoholic beverages that they steal from homes.

O Globo (Brazil) / GDA

*This content was rewritten with the assistance of artificial intelligence, based on information from O Globo, and was reviewed by a journalist and an editor.