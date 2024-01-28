Extremely rightThis weekend, hundreds of thousands of Germans took to the streets again to protest against the ultra-right party AfD. The Alternative for Germany has been under fire for two weeks after a secret neo-Nazi meeting on 'mass deportation'. Although a million people demonstrate in favor of a ban, experts do not welcome it.
Guy Hoeks
Latest update:
17:21
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#Nazi #haunts #Germany #rise #AfD #39Not #AfD #voters #hope #Reich #Hitler39
Leave a Reply