The Federal Labor Court was set up from 1954 by judges who served the Nazi regime. That has still not been dealt with.

BERLIN taz | Anyone visiting the Federal Labor Court in Erfurt can admire an illustrious picture gallery in a conference room. There are more than a dozen people there who, although never charged, let alone convicted, would be appropriate to call criminals or murderers. Quite a few were members of the NSDAP, others served as errand boys for the NS regime.

But you don’t find out when looking at the portraits. With names like Willy Martel or Walter Schilgen there is no indication of when and where they sentenced whom to death. Georg Schröder’s involvement in the “economic de-Jewification” of the Netherlands, that is, “Aryanization” and the confiscation of Jewish companies and assets, is also not mentioned. To name just three examples.

Not a word about the brown past of many of the portrayed. Instead, only the period of their activity at the Federal Labor Court and the respective official title are noted. And that’s how it will stay for the time being. At least that is evident from the response of the federal government to a small request from the left-wing faction that the taz has received.

The picture gallery is a “photo documentation initiated by the judges themselves of all judges who have been appointed since the Federal Labor Court was founded in 1954,” writes the federal government. “Neither a valuation nor an honor is expressed” in the representation. So everything is completely neutral. That’s the problem.

At least 15 Nazis among the judges

Like the German post-war justice system as a whole, the Federal Labor Court in its early decades was shaped by lawyers who must be classified as “burdened by Nazi”.

In its response to a major inquiry from the left-wing parliamentary group in 2011, the federal government admitted that 15 federal labor judges had previously been members of the NSDAP, and 42 at the Federal Social Court. What effects did this have on the case law of the two courts? This has not yet been scientifically researched.

As can be seen from the government’s current response, the Federal Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs met with the two courts under its control in May 2017 to discuss the issue of coming to terms with the past.

Two years later, the Federal Social Court started a research project on its founding and impact history. The results should be available in 2022. The Federal Labor Court, on the other hand, is still not ready: “The Federal Labor Court intends to commission its own research project,” said the government. She wants to provide 350,000 euros for this.

If the results of the project, which has not yet started, are available at some point, the Federal Labor Court will also “examine whether there is a need for action with regard to the picture gallery,” writes the black-and-red federal government.

Jan Korte, first parliamentary managing director of the left-wing parliamentary group, has no sympathy for this: “It is astonishing that studies will first be needed in 2021 so that pictures of Nazis can be removed or at least commented on in German ministries or federal courts,” he told taz .

Nevertheless, Korte is curious about the research results about the work of the judges who were burdened with Nazi Germany. After all, “the Federal Labor Court, like a substitute legislature, had a decisive influence on the labor law of the young Federal Republic, including the right to strike, which is still repressive today.”