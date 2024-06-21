Home page politics

Beate Klarsfeld, known as a Nazi hunter, would rather vote for Le Pen than a left-wing alliance. The reason for this is the growing left-wing anti-Semitism.

Paris – Beate Klarsfeld may want to support Marine Le Pen’s right-wing nationalist National Rally (RN). Klarsfeld became known as a Nazi hunter in the post-Second World War era. The French citizen with German roots explained to the Berlin newspaper: “I would never voluntarily vote for Le Pen’s party, I am a supporter of the centrist politics of [Präsident Emmanuel] Macron.” However, she would probably vote for Le Pen if there were a duel between the left-wing La France Insoumise and the right-wing RN in the second round. Her husband Serge had previously expressed similar words.

The 85-year-old says that anti-Semitism is widespread in the French left: “The party that hates Israel and the Jews the most is La France Insoumise, the alliance of Jean-Luc Mélenchon. […] You can’t vote for a party that hates Israel.”

As usual, however, she will vote for Macron’s party in the upcoming first round of voting. In France, there is always a runoff election between the candidates who received the most and second most votes in the first round. In 2022, French voters then had the options of Macron and Le Pen. This time it could also be a battle between the left and the right.

At the moment, the French Left Party is pursuing a pro-Palestinian course. The Socialists and other parties are also currently accusing the Left Party of anti-Semitism. The reason for the collapse of a left alliance in the National Assembly was the party’s attitude towards Gaza-War. Nevertheless, the left-wing parties would like to once again form a left-wing alliance in the election.

France will elect a new National Assembly on 30 June and 7 July. President Emmanuel Macron had surprisingly announced new elections to respond to the defeat of his liberal forces in the European elections and the landslide victory of the right-wing nationalists.

In 1968, Klarsfeld slapped former NSDAP member and Chancellor Kiesinger

The Frenchman Serge Klarsfeld and his German wife Beate are known as “Nazi hunters” because they ensured that Nazi criminals who had gone into hiding were exposed. In 1970, the couple tracked down the Gestapo chief Klaus Barbie, known as the “Butcher of Lyon.” He had been hiding in Bolivia. The Klarsfelds, along with Simon Wiesenthal, are probably the best-known persecutors of Nazi criminals.

On November 7, 1968, Beate Klarsfeld slapped the then Chancellor Kurt Georg Kiesinger. This happened because Klarsfeld assumed that Kiesinger was more deeply involved in National Socialism than he was willing to admit in post-war Germany. Kiesinger was a member of the NSDAP and the National Socialist Motor Corps (NSKK). According to his own statement, Kiesinger wanted to counteract anti-Semitism internally and change the Nazi state “for the better.” This is also considered implausible according to his biographer.

For Klarsfeld, the decisive factor in the election is who is inciting hatred against the Jews.Serge and I have been following in our actions the same line: We defend the memory of the Jewish victims and have had the Nazi criminals prosecuted and convicted. We have defended the Jews wherever they are threatened,” she told the Berlin newspaper“And we have always fought for the security of the State of Israel.” She said of the far-left politician Mélenchon that he could be compared to Stalin. A victory for his alliance would be a catastrophe for the Jews in France, said Klarsfeld: They would leave the country in droves.