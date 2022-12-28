Nazi Germany | The former secretary of the Nazi concentration camp appealed his two-year suspended sentence

Irmgard Furchner was convicted of complicity in the murder of more than 10,000 people in the Stutthof concentration camp in Poland.

The two of you the former concentration camp secretary who received a one-year suspended prison sentence in a German court last week Irmgard Furchner97, has appealed his sentence, legal sources said Wednesday.

Furchner was convicted of involvement in the murder of more than 10,000 people at the Stutthof concentration camp in Poland. He was sentenced under the Youth Act because he was a teenager at the time of the crimes. Furchner worked as a concentration camp secretary in 1943–1945.

The higher court no longer reviews the case itself, but only examines whether the law has been applied correctly and the legal process has functioned flawlessly.

Among other things, Furchner wrote off the commander of the concentration camp Paul-Werner Hoppen dictated execution orders. About 65,000 prisoners died in Stutthof: Jews, Russian prisoners of war and Poles.

Furchner’s trial was supposed to take place already in the fall of 2021, but it was postponed when he fled the nursing home in a taxi. Furchner was caught after a few hours.