Nazi Germany | A 95-year-old German man who had lived in the United States for decades was deported back to his homeland on suspicion of working as a concentration camp guard

According to a U.S. court, the man worked as a guard in a concentration camp in the winter of 1945, when prisoners were ordered to work until they died.

United States has deported a 95-year-old man believed to have been the guard of a German concentration camp during World War II, according to Reuters and The Washington Post -magazine.

The man arrived in his former homeland of Germany on Saturday. He was interrogated by local police at Frankfurt airport but was not arrested. The man managed to live in Tennessee, USA for more than 60 years. After the war, he had moved first to Canada and from there to the United States.

A U.S. court ordered the man’s deportation after prosecutors in Germany opened an investigation into whether the man was involved in the 1945 murder of prisoners at the Neuengamm concentration camp near Hamburg.

Prosecutors say the man has admitted to guarding prisoners for a few weeks elsewhere, in the Meppen area near the Dutch border, but at the time he did not testify to the killing or abuse of the prisoners.

The investigation was closed because prosecutors were unable to dispute the man’s allegations. It is not known whether the investigation will be reopened now that the man has arrived in Germany.

American according to the court, the man was a guard at the Neuengammi concentration camp. In the winter of 1945, prisoners were held in particularly cruel conditions and forced to work until they were exhausted and died. The man admitted that he was guarding the prisoners so that they would not run away from the work that lasted from morning to night.

The camp had Russian, Dutch and Polish civilians as well as Jews and opposition representatives from several countries.

The man’s actions were confirmed when the maps found on the sunken ship recorded the man’s job description in the concentration camp organization. The man himself has claimed that he was forced to work in the camp and he was only there for a very short time.

“I was 19 years old. I was assigned there, ”he stated.

The man had worked in the Navy before the transfer. The trial concluded as aggravating evidence that the man knew he was guarding the prisoners, he did not request a transfer from the concentration camp, and he still receives a pension from Germany based on work done during the war.

United States has sought since the 1980s to deport post-war refugees who have been involved in Nazi-era crimes.

In Germany, too, investigations into the activities of those involved in Nazi war crimes have intensified, as trials can still be conducted while elderly defendants are alive.

In the beginning of February was reported about a 95-year-old woman, accused in Germany of aiding and abetting the murder of 10,000 people at the Stutthof concentration camp. The woman had served as shorthand and secretary to the camp commander. Last year he served as a security guard for the same camp The 93-year-old man received a two-year suspended sentence involvement in the murder of more than 5,000 people.

Also earlier in February, there was a report of a 100-year-old German man accused of involvement in more than 3,500 murders, when the man is alleged to have been the guard of the Sachsenhausen concentration camp.