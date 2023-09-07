The party of Bavarian Deputy Prime Minister Hubert Aiwanger rises in the polls, overwhelmed by a scandal over anti-Semitic leaflets he allegedly wrote when he was in high school. According to a survey conducted by Sat.1 Bayern and Antenne Bayern, the ‘free voters’ have 16% of the votes, 4% more than the last survey conducted before the prime minister of Bavaria, Markus Soeder, confirmed Aiwanger in ‘assignment.

The leaflet, which circulated in Aiwanger’s school in the 1987-88 school year, attacked “traitors to the fatherland” and spoke of the Holocaust, making jokes about the Auschwitz extermination camp. Aiwanger, denied writing the flyer but admitted he was caught with “one or a few” copies in his backpack. He said he couldn’t remember helping to distribute them.

Friedrich Merz, leader of the centre-right CDU, called the leaflet “simply disgusting” and called the allegations against Aiwanger “a very unpleasant affair”. “I wouldn’t have believed it possible that 17 or 18-year-old pupils would still be writing something like this in the 1980s,” Merz said speaking today to media outlet Funke Medien. “Now a complete clarification is needed.”

In recent days Aiwanger, with a brief statement to the press at the end of which he did not agree to answer any questions, apologized and said he deeply regretted having hurt other people by getting involved in the flyer affair or through offensive and anti-Semitic behavior .

But then he denounced the political campaign he said was the target: “It is not acceptable that these crimes are now being exploited in the political campaign against me and against my party”, he declared. “A negative image has been painted about me in recent days. That’s not me, that’s not Hubert Aiwanger.”